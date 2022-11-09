A 'small number' of people who have received an autumn flu jab have mistakenly been given a standard egg culture influenza vaccine (QIVe), which is known to be less effective.
NHSE said everyone affected will be contacted and given an opportunity to get another type of vaccine if they want but assured that 'there is no clinical risk' to the QIVe vaccine and that it still provides some protection.
It was unable to confirm the number of people affected as it said some cases where a QIVe jab was recorded were due to reporting errors.
NHSE has so far delivered 15million flu vaccines in total to over 65s and other priority groups.
NHSE's investigation was laid bare in a letter sent out by NHS England's South East regional team, titled: In confidence: potential serious incident in the flu programme.
It said: 'The NHS regional direct commissioning team are investigating reported administration of QIVe flu vaccine to patients aged 65 years or older by a number of primary care providers (primary care and pharmacy) across the region.
The letter, seen by HSJ, added: 'If any patient 65 or over has received QIVe, we will be asking the practice or pharmacist to treat this as an incident. Patients will need to be contacted, informed of the error, its potential implications and offered the opportunity to receive a vaccine which is appropriate for their age group.
'We are aware this situation is replicated nationwide and the General Pharmaceutical Council has been informed.'
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recommends that if aQIV and QIVr are not available, QIVc is an acceptable alternative influenza vaccine for over 65s, and notably, 'preferable' to QIVe.
Every year primary care has to order the vaccine ahead of JCVI guidance, so sometimes providers will have ordered slightly different versions of the vaccine, according to NHSE.
An NHS spokesman said: 'While this issue was found to be mainly a result of data being recorded inaccurately, there is no clinical risk to the small number of patients affected and all providers have been asked to contact those impacted.'
NHSE said it 'remains vital' that anyone who has been invited for an NHS flu jab comes forward and books as soon as possible - either through your GP, local pharmacy or at one of the hundreds of sites now on the new National Booking Service.
This incident comes just a few weeks after a UK clinic gave 36 children the wrong covid vaccine dose.
It's possible that these increasingly common mistakes are a result of significant numbers of people leaving the NHS, in addition to the various other issues plaguing the health service, including the insurmountable lockdown backlog, as well as the decades of general mismanagement and underfunding.