The campaign to pull corporate advertising from Twitter, following its purchase by SpaceX founder Elon Musk, is being led by a network of left wing dark money activists with ties to prominent Democrat politicians and mega donors.Accountable Tech has taken credit for organizing an " open letter " signed by dozens of progressive groups, which demanded that multinational corporations cease advertising with Twitter immediately.The far-left activist groups wrote:"Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter came with his promise to advertisers like you that the social network would not transform into a "free-for-all hellscape" and would remain "warm and welcoming to all."The letter continues:"We, the undersigned organizations, call on you to notify Musk and publicly commit that you will cease all advertising on Twitter globally if he follows through on his plans to undermine brand safety and community standards including gutting content moderation."You get the gist of it by now. The parties to this letter are attempting to force Elon Musk to revert Twitter back to its old, state-attached form.Now here's some background on Accountable Tech.Accountable Tech is financed by The North Fund, a D.C. nonprofit that is controlled by Arabella Advisors. Yes, there are multiple levels of confusion and separation, and this is on purpose. But the relevant outfit here is Arabella Advisors.So who funds Arabella?and progressive eBay founder Pierre Omidyar, according to Politico.Hansjörg Wyss, an 87 year old far-left Swiss billionaire who does not appear to be an American citizen, has given over $135 million to the fund, The New York Times reported . Nicole Gill, the co-founder of Accountable Tech, was previously a director at the Wyss-financed The Hub Project.With elections right around the corner, Accountable Tech is acting exactly as intended. It is a left wing intimidation machine that seeks to censor speech, with hopes to leverage a decline in advertising dollars to revert Twitter back to its pre-Musk form, as a state-sponsored machine for institutional narrative advancement and political suppression.