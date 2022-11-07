City tow operators receive dozens of call for service

This weekend's snowstorm caused quite the ruckus in Central Saskatchewan communities, affecting businesses, sporting events and city streets.According to online weather reports, North Battleford saw white-out like conditions where visibility was next to zero with 12-16 centimeters of snow and winds gusting up to 65 kilometers per hour. Elsewhere like La Ronge saw 19 cm with 54 km/h winds, while the west central part of the province experienced 16-20 cm with winds exceeding 60 km/h.His wife, Val said he has been working non-stop clearing snow since Saturday afternoon."He went out a couple of times last night and when he came back in, he said, 'I'm going to wait til morning and I'll go out again' and when we woke up this morning we couldn't believe it. The snow was up to my waist."Enviroment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting light snow tonight in Prince Albert with a low of -20 Celsius. More snow is expected Monday night and into Tuesday.More snow is also expected in Melfort and North Battleford in the coming days.In Prince Albert, the storm saw as much as 18 cm fall with winds gusting up to 81 km/h. Some main arterial routes like 15th Street were down to one lane, while some residential areas were impassable.City administration is reporting roadway crews have been busy clearing priority one streets since Saturday and were back at work at 5 a.m. on Sunday. Crews are still out and will return again early tomorrow morning. Once priority one streets are complete, the focus will turn to priority two streets.The phones won't stop ringing, you're lucky if you get a five-minute break from pulling people out. I finally shut down at 1 a.m. last night and I was [back out] by 6:20 a.m., and from that short four and a half hour sleep I had, we had 47 calls for service."On Sunday, Saskatchewan RCMP released a statement about the recent storm saying residents shouldn't travel unless necessary, and to check the Highway Hotline if they do decide to go out.