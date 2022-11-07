MakerDAO Co-Founder Predicts Death

In a shocking turn of events, Nicolai Arcadie Muchgian, the 29-year-old co-founder of MakerDAO has been found dead. His death has shocked the crypto space that has been witness to a series of tweets that Muchgian had made days before his death. The tweets which levied serious accusations against powerful organizations are now being analyzed following his death.Now, the tweets from Muchgian didn't just start a couple of days ago. There were actually spread out over a couple of months.The reasoning behind this was that Muchgian was a threat to a "central banking cartel" which would point toward his work in crypto. This was the first time that Muchgian had referred to the possibility of him being harmed.Then again in September, the tweets would resume.The cause of death for the San Juan resident has been determined to beThere have been no reports of foul play, and local media notes that there have been multiple fatalities in Condado beach where Muchgian was found due to the very strong undercurrents.Muchgian, although lesser known, is often credited as a co-founder of MakerDAO, and his work on a fork of DAI called Rai. The developer also worked on BitShares, where Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson said he had first met him.