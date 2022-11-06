Society's Child
90s' child pop star Aaron Carter 'found dead in his bathtub', last Tweet was to Kanye
Sun, 06 Nov 2022 01:03 UTC
Carter, 34, the brother of famed pop icon and Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter was 'found dead in his bathtub' at his home in Lancaster, California Saturday.
He was born in Tampa Bay, Fla., in 1989. Along with brother Nick, he had a twin sister, Angel, and two other sisters, BJ and Leslie.
The singer grew up in the shadow of Carter's world-conquering boy band, but he tried to stake out his own claim in pop music, releasing his first record in 1997 at the age of just nine, on the same Jive Records label that led his brother to stardom.
His second album, 'Aaron's Party (Come Get It),' went triple platinum upon it's 2000 release and spawned multiple charting singles, including a video for 'That's How I Beat Shaq,' in which the singer went 1-on-1 with NBA great Shaquille O'Neal.
His 2001 album, 'Oh Aaron,' only sold over a million copies in the US alone and the singer failed to have the staying power his brother's group did. He released one more album of original songs in 2002 before going 16 years without making any new music.
Carter, like many young music stars of his era, also pursued some acting, appearing in several Disney Channel sitcoms.
He would go on to make a few appearances in motion pictures, including 'Fat Albert' and 'Ella Enchanted,' but his film career would sputter out, much like his singing career.
Carter's life was often fodder for tabloids, not only because of his brother, but who he dated: He was linked to fellow child stars Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan.
He also appeared on a reality show with his brother and three other siblings, E!'s 'House of Carters' in 2006.
Aaron Carter reappeared in the public eye in 2009, finishing in fifth place on the ninth season of Dancing with the Stars.
By 2011, the former child star had ended up in rehab at the Betty Ford Center in California. At the end of the year, he had returned to the stage, even appearing in an off-Broadway musical.
His sister, Leslie, also suffered from drug addiction, dying of an overdose at just 25 years old in 2012.
Leslie's death was a significant break in the relationship between the siblings, particularly Nick.
Nick Carter told The Dr. Phil Show in 2013 that his relationship to his four siblings had 'been toxic' after Leslie died. He said he felt his family blamed him for Leslie's death.
Aaron accused Leslie of sexual abuse in 2019, saying she had abused him between the ages of 10 and 13 and would happen when Leslie failed to take medication for bipolar disorder.
He'd also accused Nick of abuse, though his legal team denied the allegations.
Aaron had multiple run-ins with the law related to substance abuse.
Carter was arrested in Texas in 2008 for speeding and was found to have marijuana in his vehicle, according to Fox News.
He was again arrested for driving under the influence in 2017 and reckless driving in 2021.
Carter also had a turbulent romantic life. In addition to Lohan and Duff, he'd been engaged to Playboy model Keri Anne Peniche before breaking it off.
In 2019, he was granted a restraining order against then-girlfriend Lina Valentina, who allegedly threatened to stab him.
Melanie Martin, Carter's girlfriend at the time of his death, was arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident in which Carter was purported to be the victim.
In the late 2010s, Carter attempted a comeback in several different avenues.
He released a record in 2018 and had also started releasing rap music under the moniker Kid Carter.
In 2020, Carter began posting on the content site OnlyFans, charging up to $100 for nude photos.
By 2021, Carter was facing off with the likes of Lamar Odom in a celebrity boxing match. He lost on a second-round knockout.
Later that year, he lost out on a role in the Las Vegas show Naked Boys Singing because he'd refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
His problems with family continued that year, saying that Nick had tried to put him under a conservatorship, according to TMZ.
Carter had split from fiancée Martin just one week after they welcomed their first child together.
The 33-year-old pop star announced the split in a lengthy Twitter rant, claiming Melanie had 'deceived' him by speaking to his estranged twin sister Angel behind his back.
Into 2022, the troubles for Carter continued. Just this past Tuesday, he was pulled over on suspicion of DUI on Tuesday after his on-off girlfriend Melanie Martin 'called the police' - with the embattled singer later cleared of any wrongdoing.
His last public performance came September 11, 2022, where he can be heard singing that 'he'll be gone but it's not for long'.
The video was posted to Instagram just a day before the shock announcement.
Comment: This could be just another tragic story of a failed pop star reaching his inevitable end. Or it could be another glimpse of the highly-controlled entertainment industry protecting its secrets.