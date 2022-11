Bill C-11, the Trudeau government's latest effort to curb free speech on the internet, appears to be on new Twitter owner Elon Musk 's radar for the first time, after right-wing activist group Canada Proud asked the Space X founder if he would help in the fight against Liberal censorship."First I've heard" was Musk's response to a question from Canada Proud on whether he'd join the fight. For many Canadians, just the fact that Musk is acknowledging the legislation in the slight manner that he did is reason to celebrate. As described by John Carpay of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms for The Post Millennial, the stated purpose of the OSA is not particularly controversial: to bring influential streaming services like Netflix, Disney, and Spotify under the authority of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)."In the long run, the CRTC could end up regulating much of the content posted on major social media, even where the content is generated or uploaded by religious, political, and charitable non-profits," Carpay explains.Bill sponsor Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has said repeatedly that C-11 does not target Canadians who create and post their own podcasts and videos.Carpay writes, "As individuals, Canadians using the internet will not be regulated like broadcasters. However, the podcasts and videos that Canadians produce and upload could fall under CRTC authority as a 'program.' Geist states that "the potential scope for regulation is virtually limitless, since any audio-visual service anywhere with Canadian subscribers or users is caught by the rules.""According to Senator Paula Simons , the OSA will dramatically increase the potential for regulatory gatekeeping by giving the CRTC new power to force platforms to privilege specific kinds of 'Canadian' content. Large legacy media corporations, with their established funding and production capacity already in place, will likely qualify as sufficiently "Canadian" and the OSA will have little impact on them."The bill will now move to the Senate. The unelected Canadian Senate can propose amendments to the bill.