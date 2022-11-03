© Jake Dye/Peninsula Clarion



Snow was piling up in parts of southcentral on Wednesday as a large winter storm hit the region.Snow is still falling in Anchorage and the valleys going into Wednesday night.Accumulations could total 4 to 6 inches in the Anchorage bowl, and 7 to ten inches along the hillside.Winter weather advisories have moved into the Interior as moisture heads north. Fairbanks is likely to see several inches of snow.