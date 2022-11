© The Hindu



The Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamieh, told RIA Novosti news agency thatfrom the Russian Federation."Russia will supply Lebanon with 25,000 tons of wheat and 10,000 tons of fuel for the country's power stations," the minister said.The banking system is almost completely paralyzed, the national currency has depreciated more than 20 times against the dollar, and as a result, more than 70 percent of the population has fallen below the poverty line.The minister later clarified on Twitter that the Russian ambassador to Lebanon informed him of the Russian President's instructions about sending aid to the Lebanese state.According to him, the dates for the delivery of wheat and fuel will be determined at a later point in time.In turn, the Russian minister of agriculture, Dmitry Patrushev, said earlier thatThe minister saidin Russia this year. The ministry estimates theAs Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier, Russia agreed to a grain deal to help the poorest countries, but only three to five percent went to the needy.through its ambassador in Beirut, Dorothy Shea,Last week, Lebanon and Israel concluded the US-brokered negotiations that began in 2020 to delineate the maritime border by finalizing and signing a historic agreement