"Yes Sunshiners, you read that correct. Banff Sunshine will open for the 2022-23 ski and snowboard season on Thursday, November 3rd. Thanks to the generous snowfall over the past week we at Banff Sunshine can now *gleefully* confirm that we will open for the ski and snowboard season THIS Thursday," a social media statement from the resort states.

"It is snowing hard here and there's more on the way!" spokesperson Matt Mosteller commented.

Canada's 22-23 ski season is set to get underway early, this Thursday 3rd November,Banff's ski area Sunshine Village (pictured above and below yesterday) has moved its planned opening date forward by a week from 10th November to this Thursday, 3rd November.Lake Louise had already planned to open on Friday 4th and the third Banff area, Mt Norquay, for this weekend also.They say they'll open with the Strawberry Express lift running and a small terrain park set up on Strawberry. Tickets will be $68.Nakiska, the closest ski area to Calgary, will decide tomorrow whether it will be the fourth Alberta ski area to open this weekend or not,A fifth Alberta resort, Marmot Basin up near Jasper in Alberta, is aiming to open on Thursday next week, 10th November.