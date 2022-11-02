© AP Photo/Seth Wenig



Two Newark police officers were shot at close range Tuesday by a gunman they were trying to arrest outside an apartment building, officials said.The suspect, who is wanted in connection to a shooting in the city last week, fired at the officers with a handgun around 2 p.m. in a residential neighborhood, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said in an evening press conference.The officers draw their guns and disperse to search for the gunmen who officials said fled back inside the building.The officers found him leaving the back of the building, Baraka said.Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed the shooting in an afternoon tweet."I am aware of and closely monitoring an unfolding situation in Newark," Murphy said."I am in touch with local authorities and the State is providing resources as requested. We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe."