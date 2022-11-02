sniper newark new jersey cops
© AP Photo/Seth Wenig
Law enforcement at the scene where two officers were reported shot in Newark Tuesday.
Two Newark police officers were shot at close range Tuesday by a gunman they were trying to arrest outside an apartment building, officials said.

The suspect, who is wanted in connection to a shooting in the city last week, fired at the officers with a handgun around 2 p.m. in a residential neighborhood, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said in an evening press conference.

One officer was shot in the leg while the other was shot in his shoulder and suffered a graze wound to his neck, CNN reported. Both were taken to area hospitals and are expected to recover.

Video of the shooting's aftermath obtained by The Post shows an officer lying on the ground writhing in pain next to a pool of blood. Two civilians check on the wounded cop and three other officers rush toward him just before three gunshots are heard nearby.

The officers draw their guns and disperse to search for the gunmen who officials said fled back inside the building.

The wounded officers were responding to a 911 call after someone identified the suspect from a flier and said he was inside a nearby building.

The officers found him leaving the back of the building, Baraka said.

"They gave him instructions, there was a brief altercation, the gentleman pulled a gun out, shot two police officers at close range. Gunshot was returned, fire was returned. The gentleman retreated into the building," Baraka said.

Officers have not yet captured the suspect, but are conducting door-to-door visits in the apartment he fled into.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said the two officers were shot at close range, not from a roof or window as previously reported, CBS said. The shooter used a handgun, not a rifle, as originally thought, Baraka said at an evening press conference.

Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed the shooting in an afternoon tweet.

"I am aware of and closely monitoring an unfolding situation in Newark," Murphy said.

"I am in touch with local authorities and the State is providing resources as requested. We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe."