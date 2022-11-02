Society's Child
Attack of the Modern Art: Mount Kimbie art installation runs amok in Central London
Resident Advisor
Wed, 02 Nov 2022 08:51 UTC
A Mount Kimbie art installation in Central London fell apart after a storm caused four giant orbs to tumble down Tottenham Court Road.
Created by the artist Tom Shannon and commissioned by Mount Kimbie's Kai Campos, "Four World Set" opened last Sunday and was due to remain in St. Giles Square for a week to coincide with the UK duo's new double album, which lands this Friday.
But in the early hours of today, November 1st, Storm Claudio's strong winds caused the four, 16-foot wide orbs to come loose from their concrete base. They then careered down one of London's most famous streets until passing motorists stopped and burst them, leaving them deflated on the pavement.
Campos shared a statement on Instagram in the wake of the incident, saying he was "heartbroken."
"The fact that it was so out in the open and public was one of the best parts of the work and when seeing the joy and intrigue it brought to everyone who walked through the square," he wrote. "It felt like it had a life of its own and one that was just getting started. I'm absolutely gutted that more people won't get to see it this week."
He added: "We of course had prepared for bad weather and strong winds, but just got really unlucky last night. It was amazing, but too brief."
Put together in New York, "Four World Set" featured four mirrored orbs arranged in a pyramid structure. Their combined reflections created an optical illusion.
Watch a video of the orbs tumbling down Tottenham Court Road, courtesy of The Telegraph and The Shade Borough, which incorrectly called them "Christmas baubles."
Reader Comments
Kai Campos said he's "heartbroken" after high winds caused four giant orbs to tumble down Tottenham Court Road.I demonstrably did the same constellation as a child, only an order of magnitude smaller.
I still consider to sue the so-called artist for plagiarism and copyright infringement...
The parasite has an opinion, the opinion is shaped by parasitism, within the paradigm of abusive relationships, work is not free but money cannot incentivise the paranoia of the blind guide, so see it as a parameter, easy to navigate once you drop your ego though, the world is about to go full on secondary cancer stage, physically, metaphorically and spiritually.
All your now waiting (waiting in the weeds, waiting for your time to come around) for that tired old war plan you know no other way to acheive your false first place, being second to your involuntary inbred choices, you so wanted us to kill ourselves, some of us are angels, we laugh at your visual paranoia manifested in your best luxury, only this time it feels different, knowledge really has increased, you cannot be "re-educated" because once knowing you become weary and eventually tallying over all your emotions, riteous anger kindled properly can produce the most thrilling and expelling maladies even from afar. I say get to it if your part of the enforcement of bad ideas your only hope is enjoying the present, acting out a closing scene for the age, I will deffo want a dvd of that, hey get this, no choreographers only simultanious choreographic cameo, bit of make up or surgery to hide your complete dread of the knowledge you cannot pass the thresh-hold.
Enjoy.
Comment: It's rather ironic that the art piece was called "Four Winds" and it was wind that ultimately lead to the piece's demise. Thankfully no one was reported as hurt.
See also: