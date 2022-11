Kai Campos said he's "heartbroken" after high winds caused four giant orbs to tumble down Tottenham Court Road. Mount Kimbie art installation in Central London fell apart after a storm caused four giant orbs to tumble down Tottenham Court Road.Campos shared a statement on Instagram in the wake of the incident, saying he was "heartbroken.""The fact that it was so out in the open and public was one of the best parts of the work and when seeing the joy and intrigue it brought to everyone who walked through the square," he wrote. "It felt like it had a life of its own and one that was just getting started. I'm absolutely gutted that more people won't get to see it this week."He added: "We of course had prepared for bad weather and strong winds, but just got really unlucky last night. It was amazing, but too brief."Watch a video of the orbs tumbling down Tottenham Court Road, courtesy of The Telegraph and The Shade Borough, which incorrectly called them "Christmas baubles."