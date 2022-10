© Getty



The last outburst was 7 years ago, which means 2022 should be a Swarm year, too.

Have you ever heard of the "Halloween Fireballs?" Astronomers call them Taurid meteors. They appear every year. Dan Bush photographed this Taurid exploding over Albany, Missouri:"Fireball season has arrived," says Bush. "I have caught many with my meteor camera system including this Taurid fireball above the clouds on Oct. 27th and another good one on Oct. 28th"We're about to see a lot more of these. Forecasters believe that a swarm of Taurid meteoroids is approaching Earth, and--not only on Halloween, but also through the early weeks of November.Taurid meteors are thought to be debris from a giant comet that broke apart in the inner Solar System 10 to 20 thousand years ago. The breakup produced a mixture of dust and larger bodies that are still present today. Comet 2P/Encke itself may be just one of the fragments.Over the years, Jupiter's gravity has shepherded some of these meteoroids into a well-defined cloud--for sighting Taurid fireballs and possible lunar impacts: visibility map with evidence of objects hitting the lunar surface. If there's a repeat strike this year, Nov. 8th might be a good time to look for it. The Moon's surface will be darkened by Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse , improving the visibility of any exploding lunar meteors.Any of the nights ahead could produce a Taurid display. Look up during the hours around midnight; you can expect to see a few fireballs per hour streaking from the horns of Taurus--and many more if the Swarm arrives.