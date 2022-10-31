Day of the dead festival
© Tomas Bravo, Reuters
Women dressed as Catrina during a Day of the Dead festival in Mexico in 2014
Carlson breaks down Taurid Meteors as origin of global Death Festivals

My apologies for the late notice, but I want to make sure Tusk readers know of Randall Carlson's Halloween video being released tomorrow on HowTube.

I consider Randall's lectures on the origins of Halloween to be anything but child's play. Cultures around the world observe this period of the year, late October and early November, as the Week of the Dead.

Why is this important? Because this common deadly tradition preceded candy sale advertisements — and global cultural diffusion — by many centuries and we believe millenia. The core of Randall's argument is that the various observances are ultimately rooted in periodic global traumas from the Taurid Meteors — when the yearly light show, from time to time, arrives "chunky style."

Randall will provide more information — much more information — but there are dozens of clues linking our scary days to actual times of death and physical destruction in the deep past. Modern studies also warn this week is a time of danger [and here].