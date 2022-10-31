According to the document, titled "2022 Midterm Elections Social Media Analysis Cheat Sheet," election crimes include eight sections that fall under federal jurisdiction, ranging from campaign finance to voter suppression. The details inform federal authorities what to look out for leading up to the November 8 election.
However, federal authorities have included misinformation, which means false or misleading information spread mistakenly or unintentionally, as something that could lead to a full or grand jury investigation.
The document also lists "disinformation" as an election crime, which points to "false or inaccurate information intended to mislead others." It also stated:
"Disinformation campaigns on social media are used to deliberately confuse, trick, or upset the public."The FBI's National Press Office declined to requests for comment to The Daily Wire.
According to the federal agency's website:
"Bad actors use various methods to spread disinformation about voting, such as social media platforms, texting, or peer-to-peer messaging applications on smartphones. They may provide misleading information about the time, manner, or place of voting. This can include inaccurate election dates or false claims about voting qualifications or methods, such as false information suggesting that one may vote by text, which is not allowed in any jurisdiction."The Biden administration announced earlier this year that its Department of Homeland Security would create a Disinformation Governance Board, which many conservative politicians said would crack down on freedom of speech in an unconstitutional and Orwellian move.
After facing massive opposition, federal authorities shut down the Disinformation Governance Board in August — more than three months after announcing a pause on the Board's work.