Authorities probe potential mismanagement in the bankruptcy of the bank PNB.According to Latvian authorities, Rasmussen, who was the deputy chairman of PNB's independent steering group, and other former managers are being probed over their past management of the bank.The authorities did not comment on the matter in more detail as the investigation is still ongoing, Börsen reported.Rasmussen served as Denmark's prime minister from 2001 to 2009, before leading the transatlantic military organization. He founded consultancy Rasmussen Global and co-chairs the Group on International Security Guarantees for Ukraine, with Andriy Yermak, a top adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.A spokesperson for Rasmussen declined to comment.