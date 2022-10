© Nerlich et al, Frontiers, 2022 CC BY 4.0



A "virtual autopsy" of the mummified remains of a toddler buried inside a family crypt in Austria reveals that the child died from a lack of sunlight, a new study finds.Yet despite his privileged upbringing, a team of scientists from Germany concluded that he experiencedaccording to a statement Scientists made the discovery while performing a CT scan and radiocarbon dating of the mummy , which, his left hand draped across his abdomen. The scans showedaccording to the study, published on Oct. 26 in the journal Frontiers in Medicine Known as a rachitic rosary, those malformations occur when knobs of rib bone begin to resemble rosary beads due to a vitamin D deficiency. The boy's remaining soft tissues showed that he was also overweight when he died, eliminating the possibility that he was underfed.Andreas Nerlich, the study's lead author and a pathologist from the Academic Clinic Munich-Bogenhausen in Germany, said in the statement. "We have to reconsider the living conditions of high aristocratic infants of previous populations."Researchers found the childwho would have been titleholders, as well as the men's wives.Radiocarbon dating of a skin sample suggested he was buried between 1550 and 1635, however building records indicate that the crypt underwent a renovation, so he likely was buried after that date. He was the youngest person buried in the crypt, according to the statement.