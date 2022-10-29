© AFP



70,000 people

Thousands of people gathered in central Prague on Friday to protest against the centre-right government, blaming it for soaring prices and what they see as excessive focus on war-ravaged Ukraine.The rally was convened by the Czech Republic First movement, which has ties to the far-right, to coincide with the October 28 national holiday commemorating the establishment of independent Czechoslovakia in 1918.Protesters in Prague's iconic Wenceslas Square demanded the resignation of the government and brandished banners calling ministers "dilettantes".protester Eva Frantova told AFP.She criticised Prime Minister Petr Fiala's five-party cabinet for high energy prices and accused it of paying more attention to Ukraine than to its own people.since Russia invaded its neighbour in February.Frantova also saidafter the war started.Police said attendance at the rally was in the "lower tens of thousands".The country of 10.5 million people is battlingyear-on-year in September.The price hikes, witnessed across Europe, are fuelled by, caused primarily by Russia restricting gas supply to Europe in response to EU economic sanctions.called by the same group.to Wenceslas Square.Czechoslovakia split into the Czech Republic and Slovakia peacefully in 1993, four years after the revolution that ended four decades of one-party rule by the Moscow-allied Communist regime.