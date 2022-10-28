All cultures in the world should be respected, including those that other nations may find weird, like the gender-obsessed culture seen in the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said."Respecting the peculiarities of peoples and civilizations is in everyone's interest. Actually, it is in the interest of the West too. As it loses superiority, it is quickly becoming a minority" culture-wise, the Russian president assessed during a speech on Thursday.That said, Western culture should be respected just like any other, Putin said.Putin declared that his country has chosen to maintain "traditional values," and went on to explain what he means by the term - not a universal set of rules, but many creeds that different societies created for themselves."Their difference from the so-called neoliberal values is that in every case they are unique, because they stem from the traditions of a particular society, its culture, and historic experience," the president stated."That is why you cannot force them on somebody. You should simply respect them, cherish what each nation picked for itself over centuries."The remarks were part of a keynote speech that Putin delivered at the Valdai Discussion Club, an international event hosted by Russia, where senior Russian officials voice ideas about global issues for other nations to discuss.