A man hijacked an MTA bus in New York on Thursday morning, police said. The man took control of the bus for only a short time before crashing into a pole.The driver would then jump out of a window and escape the bus near 233rd Street. The suspect continued driving until he eventually crashed."It definitely could have been a lot worse," he went on to say. "Again, I believe the driver was calm and did a great job up until the point of collision."Charges are pending against the suspect. The driver suffered minor injuries after jumping out the window. Police recovered the weapon, which they revealed to be a BB gun.