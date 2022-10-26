© AP



"Nothing could be further from the truth. Every war ends with diplomacy, and this one will too after Ukrainian victory. The letter sent yesterday, although restating that basic principle, has been conflated with GOP opposition to support for the Ukrainians' just defense of their national sovereignty. As such, it is a distraction at this time and we withdraw the letter."

The U.S. Congressional Progressive Caucus has withdrawn a letter to the White House urging a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine.to seek a negotiated settlement to end the war. The letter became public on October 24.The letter held out the possibility of sanctions relief for Russia and a potential new European security framework with guarantees for all sides. It said funding for weapons that Congress has approved for Ukraine created a "responsibility for the United States to seriously explore all possible avenues."The chairwoman of the caucus, Representative Pramila Jayapal (Democrat-Washington),on October 25 thatJayapal said she accepted responsibility.She regretted that the letter created the appearance of an equivalence between Democrats' view and that of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Republican-California), who said earlier this month that there would be no "blank check" for Ukraine if Republicans take over the House of Representatives in the November 8 elections.Jayapal, in her October 25 statement, said:Some members of the caucus had pushed back on the letter even before it was withdrawn.Representative Ruben Gallego (Democrat-Arizona)late on October 24:Representative Mark Takano (Democrat-California) released a statement vowing to back continued funding "to aid Ukrainian self-determination and ensure the people of Ukraine have the tools they need to protect their hard-won democracy."