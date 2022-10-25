© Drew Angerer/Getty Images



"However, if there is a way to end the war while preserving a free and independent Ukraine, it is America's responsibility to pursue every diplomatic avenue to support such a solution that is acceptable to the people of Ukraine.



"In recent weeks, the risk of nuclear war has increased, fighting escalated, and global economic insecurity deepened. Thousands of people are dead and tens of millions more impacted."

"The alternative to diplomacy is protracted war, with both its attendant certainties and catastrophic and unknowable risks."

'will be in the strongest possible position' when negotiations take place. We don't know when it will transpire, principally and solely because we have not seen any indication from the Russians that they are prepared to engage in that diplomacy and dialogue."

Thirty members of the U.S. House of Representatives' Progressive Caucus have urged President Joe Biden toto seek a negotiated settlement to end the war in Ukraine.The 30 lawmakers who signed adated October 24 backing the pursuit of talks to end the war are members of Biden's Democratic Party.The letter said they were under no illusions regarding the difficulties involved in engaging Russia given its "outrageous and illegal" invasion of Ukraine and its decision to make additional illegal annexations of Ukrainian territory.The letter noted the destruction the war has already caused in Ukraine and the world and the risk of catastrophic escalation.Citing their duty to approve the spending of billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars on military assistance, they said they believeThey urged Biden to pair the military and economic support the United States has provided to Ukraine with a proactive diplomatic push that redoubles efforts to seek a realistic framework for a cease-fire.Asked about the letter, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States has been supporting Ukraine militarily to ensure the countryWhite House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said separately: "We've been very clear: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine."Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier this month thatThe lawmakers' letter noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in May reiterated thatBut earlier this month after Russia launched drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and its energy infrastructure, Zelenskiy rejected direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.