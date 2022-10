Minneapolis, Minnesota is struggling to recruit law enforcement officers to fill the vacant spots that were left as a result of the anti-cop movement following the 2020 death of George Floyd "You can scream as loud as you want, 'Hire more people!,' but if fewer people are applying, then it's not going to change the outcome much," Parten said.According to the nonprofit, Covid-related lockdowns also exacerbated the problems seen in police departments across the country."For example, many police chiefs reported that the COVID pandemic contributed to the increases in violent crime," the forum's " Rethinking the Police Response to Mass Demonstrations " report reads.Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in August announced his proposal that would increase funding for the police department, and authorized an additional 800 officers.The mayor's 2023 budget called for a 6.5 percent increase in taxpayer dollars to help pay for "more police, affordable housing, and to re-staff city departments that lost employees during the pandemic," reported Axios "Our city needs more police officers," Frey said.His announcement came after he was booed by a massive crowd of anti-police protestors for refusing to defund the police.However, Frey's proposal announcement also came soon after the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in favor of the residents who sued him for not hiring back the minimum number of police, reported MPRNews During a June 9 hearing, the state court heard arguments from city residents that the staffing was about 120 officers less than what they believed was required.Interim City Attorney Peter Ginder defended the city, highlighting the recruitment issue. According to Ginder, the police exodus was "an unprecedented loss of personnel that is not easily corrected.""Mayor Jacob Frey, the Minneapolis Police Department and city are working in good faith to recruit and hire more community-oriented peace officers as quickly as reasonably possible," he added.Justice Gildea concluded that Frey had a "clear legal duty" to staff the city's police department with at least 731 sworn officers.