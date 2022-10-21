Puppet Masters
Soros and the Kiev regime... Supping with the Devil
Strategic Culture Foundation
Mon, 17 Oct 2022 00:00 UTC
The NATO-backed Kiev regime is enacting new draconian laws that will banish all dissenting free speech. Any views not aligned with the regime are to be deemed treasonous and outlawed, even subject to persecution and violent repression.
The new legal powers enshrine a vicious campaign against independent media in Ukraine that has been raging over the past four years under President Vladimir Zelensky. Opposition political parties and news organizations have been shuttered, and dissenting journalists targeted with violence or forced into exile. The toxic trend against free speech can be traced back to the CIA-sponsored Maidan coup d'état which toppled the elected government in Ukraine in February 2014.
That coup brought to power a far-right regime in Kiev that glories in past collaboration with Nazi Germany. Over one million Jews were exterminated by Ukrainian fascists on behalf of the Third Reich.
The contradictions of the Kiev regime are head-spinning. The incumbent president, Zelensky, is reportedly of Jewish heritage. Yet his regime is propped up by Nazi-toting paramilitaries such as the Azov and Aidar Battalions that form the backbone of the Ukrainian armed forces. Zelensky's financial patron is Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky who is also Jewish, yet Kolomoisky bankrolls Neo-Nazi paramilitaries.
Western governments who claim to be custodians of "democracy" and "freedom" have been pumping billions of dollars of weaponry to the fascist regime in Kiev headed up by a Jewish president. The Western governments and media try to square that contradiction by asserting that Zelensky's regime is a "democracy" and by covering up the facts of its Nazi conduct. The arming of Ukraine since 2014 by the United States and other NATO members is recklessly pushing a world war with Russia. Western so-called democracies are aligned with fascism in an incipient war against Russia that could end in a nuclear catastrophe. For those paying historical attention to the real causes and geopolitics of the Second World War - the interplay of Western powers and Nazi Germany - and the subsequent Cold War, the present confrontation may come as no surprise.
The relations of one Western public figure with Ukraine are particularly awing in their incongruity. George Soros, the American billionaire philanthropist, was an early supporter of political change in Ukraine following its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
Through his Open Society Foundation, Soros funneled millions of dollars to promote the Maidan "revolution" takeover in Kiev. Soros worked hand-in-hand with the U.S. government and its CIA regime-change agencies, such as National Endowment for Democracy and USAID, to create "civic society groups" and a litany of media organizations that pushed anti-Russia views.
Soros' Open Society Foundation to this day proclaims to "stand with Ukraine" and accuses Russia of waging an "assault on democracy". The OSF has a fundraising target of $45 million which it says will be used to "protect Ukrainian civic society".
The reality behind Soros' virtue-signaling rhetoric is that the Kiev regime is dominated by Nazi forces that are intent on smashing any dissent and free speech, as the repressive new media laws demonstrate.
Even Soros-funded Western non-governmental organizations such as Reporters Without Borders and the U.S.-based Committee for the Protection of Journalists have condemned the shocking assault on free speech by the Zelensky regime.
This is not just an unfortunate matter of keeping bad company. Soros and the U.S. State Department, along with then Vice President Joe Biden, were instrumental in bringing the Kiev regime to power in 2014. They were instrumental in building it up as a rabid anti-Russia spearhead that repudiated the 2014-2015 Minsk Peace accords and fomented the present war with Russia.
Soros, who over many years has publicly expressed a deep personal antipathy toward Russian President Vladimir Putin, appears to have deftly used Ukraine as a geopolitical playground to promote his personal and business interests. The billionaire capitalist has his eyes on the privatization of Ukrainian industries in energy and agriculture. Of course, Washington and NATO's imperialist interests dovetailed neatly with the apparent philanthropy.
Soros has long been accused of promoting "color revolutions" on behalf of Washington to destabilize geopolitical adversaries, Russia and China in particular.
The case of Ukraine is especially persuasive. Soros' early involvement in promoting the violent Kiev coup led directly to the creation of an extreme, reactionary regime that dutifully served the imperialist interests of Washington against Russia while causing misery for the majority of Ukrainians. The Kiev ruling cabal is rife with corruption, fascist lawlessness and throttling a threadbare civic society under an autocratic Jewish president beloved by Hollywood and Western state intelligence agencies.
Soros' grandiose claims of supporting "independent journalism" and "civic society" are shown to be rank falsehoods set against the present crackdown in Ukraine against free speech.
This brings us to the ultimate, perhaps most disturbing contradiction: George Soros (92), born in 1930 into a Jewish family, grew up in Hungary during Nazi occupation as an adolescent trying to avoid being sent to a gas chamber. He has admitted concealing his Jewish identity as a Christian. There is an implication of his collaborating as a teenager with the Nazi regime in Budapest by reporting on Jewish property for confiscation. He denies participating in any wrongdoing and says he was merely a hapless youth accompanying a pro-Nazi property agent.
Admittedly, some among the anti-Semite American right have sought to make out Soros to be a "Nazi globalist" in a way that is ridiculous.
Years after the war, Soros immigrated to the West and later made his vast wealth as a vulture capitalist betting against losers. He is known famously as the "man who broke the British pound" and made a $1 billion profit in a single day during a market meltdown in 1992.
Let's just say George Soros has a preternaturally keen sense of predatory opportunism. A Jewish-born billionaire funding a Nazi regime in Ukraine to do his bidding is not beyond cynical calculation. It's what capitalism is all about.
