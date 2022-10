© AP/Lisa Leutner



"Everyone rightly wants a victory for Ukraine, but losing is not an option for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. In the face of the nuclear threat, the EU must press ahead with the path of negotiation. At the moment, the most important thing is to end the bloodshed and achieve a peaceful solution at the negotiating table in order to prevent a total escalation on our continent."

Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has told Germany's Bild am Sontag newspaper that EU leaders must pursue a "peaceful solution" to the conflict in Ukraine, as "losing is not an option" for Russia.Kurz, who resigned last year amid corruption charges that he insisted were politically motivated, argued:Kurz is far from the only public figure to cite Russia's supposed "nuclear threat."while his secretary of state,should it use an atomic weapon in Ukraine. As Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky called for pre-emptive strikes on Russia,Putin has not threatened Ukraine with nuclear strikes, and in his public statements has affirmed Russia's nuclear doctrine - that Russia will defend itself with "all available means" if the existence of the Russian Federation is threatened.In a speech last month,In a separate statement, he describedBroadly, Western leaders have supported the idea of the conflict ending in a negotiated settlement, but stressed thatUntil then, the US, G7, and EU have all vowed to arm Ukraine for "as long as it takes" for Kiev to reach its goals - which include the seizure of areas of Ukraine now incorporated into the Russian Federation.