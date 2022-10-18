Puppet Masters
Austria won't train Ukrainian troops
RT
Mon, 17 Oct 2022 17:37 UTC
"We support this mission, we will also vote for it, but participation is currently not planned," Schallenberg said upon his arrival to the summit in Luxembourg.
According to the European Commission, a Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) "will provide individual, collective and specialized training to Ukraine's Armed Forces, including to their Territorial Defense Forces." The Brussels-based project under the command of a French naval officer, Vice Admiral Herve Blejean, has a budget of nearly €107 million.
Schallenberg hasn't ruled out that in the future Vienna might reconsider its plans regarding the EUMAM and said that it would closely follow all developments.
Speaking about arms supply for Ukraine, the top diplomat explained that Austria's neutral status obliges it to "constructively abstain" from supporting military funding. Under EU rules, this means that a state can let others take a unanimous decision without voting itself.
Meanwhile, according to Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, his country did not vote for the establishment of the EUMAM.
"We do not participate in this mission. Obviously, we do not send trainers, and we do not contribute financial resources to its operating costs," Szijjarto explained at the press conference following the ministerial meeting.
During the summit, Szijjarto said he had made it clear that his support this time of a €500-million tranche for Kiev does not mean that he will support it next time. He also offered the reminder that the European Peace Framework - a mechanism created to enhance the EU's ability to act as a global security provider - is supposed to help not only Ukraine but also other countries.
The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, welcomed Monday's decisions by the foreign ministers, claiming that they demonstrate the bloc's determination to support Ukraine in the wake of Russia's latest "indiscriminate" attacks.
Moscow has consistently warned Western countries against providing military support to Kiev, with numerous Russian officials arguing that such assistance would only prolong the conflict and lead to unnecessary casualties.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- 7 BILLION crabs 'disappear' from Bering Straits in last 4 years, industry faces ruin with shortages & price increases already occuring
- Enough: Public 'overwhelmingly' wants border wall
- British intelligence predicted Ukraine war 30 years ago
- Vague details and theories of Nord Stream attack investigation shared by media
- Cars get washed away due to heavy rain in the city of Pune, India - 4.5 inches of rain in 5 hours
- South Africa's PM confirms Saudi Arabia wants to join BRICS - 'and they're not the only ones'
- Paxlovid and heart medications don't interact well
- China: Xi gets ready for the final countdown
- China to stop supplying LNG to foreign buyers to ensure sufficient supplies for winter
- Austria won't train Ukrainian troops
- Blinken explains goal of US dominance
- 4 Algerian migrants arrested for rape and murder of 12-year-old Paris girl found stuffed in suitcase with throat slashed
- Ex-Russian leader issues warning to Israel
- Russian comedy duo pranks Ukraine official into criticizing Turkish-made Bayraktar drones
- Former ambassador to Moscow: US should not listen to Kiev
- Global finance elites are planning CBDC social credit scores
- The Heritage Foundation ranks US military as 'weak' for first time
- Key legal team joins request for Supremes to restore Oregon baker's life
- Victims of childhood abuse are biologically older than their peers in midlife, study indicates
- Why the US must press for a ceasefire in Ukraine
- South Africa's PM confirms Saudi Arabia wants to join BRICS - 'and they're not the only ones'
- China: Xi gets ready for the final countdown
- Austria won't train Ukrainian troops
- Blinken explains goal of US dominance
- Ex-Russian leader issues warning to Israel
- Russian comedy duo pranks Ukraine official into criticizing Turkish-made Bayraktar drones
- Former ambassador to Moscow: US should not listen to Kiev
- Global finance elites are planning CBDC social credit scores
- The Heritage Foundation ranks US military as 'weak' for first time
- Why the US must press for a ceasefire in Ukraine
- Russia responds to UN official's rape claims
- EU's Borrell under fire for 'Europe is a garden, rest of the world is jungle' remarks
- Best of the Web: A war Russia is set to win: The Europeans have been nicely played by the Americans - Former ambassador for India
- Israel to arm Nazis in Ukraine
- Republican calls for Pelosi to probe Biden admin's potentially 'illegal' request for Saudis to delay oil cut
- Fed defending dollar no matter what crashes - Catherine Austin Fitts
- US 'furious' over Palestinian leader's comments to Putin - Axios
- Russian troops arrive in Belarus under new deal
- Et tu, PayPal? The EU's role in defunding dissent
- "No borders, no countries" - Biden regime calls for North American Union - Rep. Matt Gaetz responds
- Enough: Public 'overwhelmingly' wants border wall
- Vague details and theories of Nord Stream attack investigation shared by media
- China to stop supplying LNG to foreign buyers to ensure sufficient supplies for winter
- 4 Algerian migrants arrested for rape and murder of 12-year-old Paris girl found stuffed in suitcase with throat slashed
- Key legal team joins request for Supremes to restore Oregon baker's life
- Energy crisis will breed extremism warns Bavarian president
- 81 percent of Portlanders say 2020 riots destroyed city's image: poll
- Teacher sues school over 'harmful' transgender policies - Sunday Times
- Dutch GPs fined for prescribing ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine
- J.K. Rowling: Scotland's 'feminist' first minister putting women at risk with trans ideology
- Thousands march in Paris over cost of living
- American Inquisition
- UK food banks forced to ration products amidst 'unprecedented' influx of people in need, warn PM they're at breaking point
- Ukraine attacked Donetsk with American missiles - mayor
- University of Minnesota Medical School's updated Hippocratic Oath could raise compelled speech concerns
- City commissioner: 'Hundreds' of London police should be sacked
- High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
- Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, to acquire Parler platform
- Elon Musk alarmed after apparent inclusion on well-known Ukrainian 'kill list'
- Kanye's on a roll: West claims George Floyd died by fentanyl; Floyd's family considers lawsuit
- British intelligence predicted Ukraine war 30 years ago
- On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
- The board game at the heart of Viking culture
- Neanderthals and Homo sapiens co-existed in France and Spain for at least 1,400 Years
- Historians reveal Israel's use of poison against Palestinians
- The oldest grave in northern Germany 10,500 years old
- A single tiny bead can reveal a global history
- Nanomaterial from the Middle Ages
- Researcher discovers another astronomy book written by Galileo Galilei under a pseudonym
- Tomb of deposed Han Emperor reveals a dynasty's grandeur
- A pendant with a figure of St. Nicholas found in the ancient church hidden in Turkish lake
- Alhambra's famous golden decor is turning purple and now researchers know why
- Shrine discovered in Egyptian temple with evidence of previously unknown rituals
- The Bronze Age village buried by the Plinian eruption of Mount Vesuvius
- Crannogs: DNA points to elites living on Western Europe's neolithic artificial islands
- Stone spheres could be from ancient Greek board game
- Flashback Best of the Web: Reagan Approved Plan to Sabotage Soviets Gas Pipeline In 1982
- Australian caves are 500,000 years older than thought, and it could explain a megafauna mystery
- How an obscure intelligence-linked party fixed a second Brexit referendum and torpedoed Corbyn
- Archaeologist narrows down the time range for the Theran eruption
- Best of the Web: Mad scientists: New Covid strain with 80% kill rate CREATED by Boston University
- Study finds unexpected protective properties of pain
- Fireball from Solar System's edge isn't what astronomers expected
- 30,000 near-Earth asteroids discovered, and rising - ESA
- Soldiers slam Microsoft HoloLens after disastrous test: 'Would have gotten us killed'
- Red Alert: massive stars sound warning they are about to go supernova
- The era of fast, cheap genome sequencing is here
- The spooky quantum phenomenon you've probably never heard ef
- University engineers claim to have created a safe micro-nuclear reactor that fits in the back of a truck
- NASA confirms DART mission impact changed asteroid's motion in space
- Scientists have detected a 'completely unprecedented' burst of energy in space
- Strange ripples have been detected at the edge of the Solar System
- Human Cyborgs are Just the Beginning
- Evolution: A strong delusion 1.1
- Underground microbes may have swarmed ancient Mars
- Ultra rare diamond suggests an ocean's worth of water hidden deep within our Earth
- Satellite temperature data show almost all climate model forecasts have been wrong for the last 40 years
- Earth's Moon might have formed in just hours from a shattered mess
- Speeding cloud might have come from recent, nearby supernova
- Best of the Web: Evolution: A Strong Delusion 1.0
- 7 BILLION crabs 'disappear' from Bering Straits in last 4 years, industry faces ruin with shortages & price increases already occuring
- Cars get washed away due to heavy rain in the city of Pune, India - 4.5 inches of rain in 5 hours
- Venezuela - Deadly floods strike again in Aragua State
- Best of the Web: Up to 16 inches of early snow, fierce gales, pounding surf slap northern Wisconsin, Michigan
- Signs and Portents:Two-headed Honduran albino milk snake welcomed to the world by a breeder in North Carolina
- 7-month-old child dies after dog attack in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Waterspout formed in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
- Lightning strike kills more than 50 sheep in Odisha, India
- Ice Age coming: Freak cold to blast US, record-breaking lows expected
- 2 dead, 1 missing in Bali, Indonesia flash floods
- Sri Lanka - 3, dead, 5,000 evacuated after heavy rain and floods - 5 inches of rainfall in 8 hours
- Taiwan reports 268 hazards caused by Typhoon Nesat
- Severe hailstorms strike across Arkansas
- Vietnam - Thousands displaced by further floods after Storm Sonca dumps 549mm (21 inches) of rain in 24 hours
- Mexico - 1 dead, hundreds evacuated after Tropical Storm Karl dumps 387mm (15 inches) of rain in 24 hours
- Scientists discover massive recent slowdown in melting of Antarctica 'Doomsday' glacier
- Shallow magnitude 6.3 earthquake in the North Pacific Ocean
- Footage shows moment match abandoned after lightning electrocutes referee in the Philippines
- One dead after car swept away in Cretan flash flood, Greece
- China Focus: Cold snap prompts northern cities to activate heating early
- Meteor fireball fall over southern Spain (Oct. 14)
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Washington and Oregon on October 13
- Stunning meteor fireball over south of Spain (Oct. 12)
- Bright meteor fireball over Valencia, Spain (Oct. 9)
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on October 10
- Meteor fireball over England, Wales and Ireland on October 10
- Meteor fireball over Arkansas and other states on October 9
- Meteor fireball over England on October 9
- Meteor fireball over Louisiana on October 7
- Amazing meteor fireball over central Spain (Oct. 6)
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on October 7
- Meteor fireball over Oklahoma and over states on October 6
- Meteor fireball over Ontario, Quebec and northeast US on October 3
- Meteor fireball over England and the Netherlands on October 2
- Meteor fireball over Gulf of Cadiz, Spain on October 4
- Meteor fireball over Malaga, Spain on September 27
- Meteor fireball over California on September 23
- Meteor fireball over the UK and Ireland on September 14
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on September 9
- Meteor fireball over Morocco (Sept. 5 )
- Paxlovid and heart medications don't interact well
- COVID-19 much less deadly than previously thought, major study finds
- Best of the Web: "The spike in heart attacks has coincided with the vaccinations": An emergency department doctor on what's behind the NHS crisis
- Florida recommends against mRNA vaccination for males aged 18-39 due to 84% increase in heart death risk
- New study: Eating late increases hunger, decreases calories burned, and changes fat tissue
- UNFORGIVABLE: At least 163 Children dead, 1.2k disabled, 15k hospitalised & 58k injured due to Covid-19 Vaccination in the USA according to CDC
- Why did the coronavirus suddenly cause thousands of deaths in spring 2020 when it had been hanging around quietly all winter?
- Government forced to launch investigation into rise in newborn deaths since the COVID vaccine was approved thanks to exclusive investigation carried out by The Exposé
- Three vaccine doses increase infection risk by up to 27%, study finds
- Not a placebo: Scientific evidence exists for homeopathy
- Famous pro-vaccine doctor suspects Pfizer booster shot sent his cancer into overdrive
- Flashback: Pfizer docs & official real-world data prove COVID vaccines are already causing mass depopulation
- The growing global reliance on antidepressants
- FDA wants to update definition for 'healthy' claims on food labels
- Deadly ebola-like virus SHFV 'poised for spill over' into humans, new study claims
- This kind of food shrinks your brain
- Lasting brain impacts from COVID-19 are equivalent to decades of aging
- Vaccination increases infection risk by 44%, Oxford study finds
- Vegans and vegetarians depressed twice as often as meat-eaters: new study
- Suspend all COVID-19 mRNA vaccines until side-effects are fully investigated, says leading doctor who promoted them on TV
- Victims of childhood abuse are biologically older than their peers in midlife, study indicates
- Dr. Jordan Peterson isn't an incel hero — he's the voice Gen Z needs
- Restoring free speech at our universities
- The Betrayal of the Intellectuals
- New research suggests psychedelic drugs can be almost as life altering as near-death experiences
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Trans-ing Reality: From Transhuman Flesh to Transcendent Spirit
- New research demonstrates that political ideology can taint logical reasoning
- The triumph of the blank state
- How to avoid a hybrid Orwellian-Huxleyian dystopia
- The types of coerced
- Boys and men experience more social isolation than girls and women, study finds
- Dark personality traits linked to a greater desire to enhance oneself using technological methods
- Journalists less likely to use words that denote analytical thinking and numerical evidence when writing on Twitter
- Flashback: Transhumanism: A Religion for Postmodern Times
- The implications for humanity of Transhumanism as the dominant ideology of the fourth industrial revolution
- Facing your fears through lucid dreaming may help you overcome a phobia, study suggests
- Study: Cannabis users appear to be less aware of unhealthy romantic relationship strategies
- Psychopathic men have an extreme focus on mating at the expense of other domains and tend to be "parasitic" fathers
- Ignorance of Evil
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Memes Will Set You Free: Apocalyptic Conversation and American Gnosis with Arthur Versluis
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- How PayPal's decision to fine users $2,500 for misinformation REALLY went down
- World okay with annihilation, to be honest
- Hurricane-ravaged Florida town raises Ukraine flag so Congress will send aid
- Biden vows next hurricane to hit US will be named after a woman of color
- Pharaoh proudly announces plagues are now down 100%
- Nine healthier alternatives to your kids watching Netflix
- It's Corn!
- Everything you need to know about Liz Truss
- When Your Doctor is a LEFTIST!
- Texas builds 600 miles of border wall using U-Haul trucks from California
- Greta Thunberg would have graduated by now if she stayed in school
- Sources allege Trump stole plans revealing White House's thermal exhaust port
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
- Woke employees shut down 'queer-owned' business for being insufficiently woke
Quote of the Day
Mankind must put an end to war, or war will put an end to mankind. War will exist until that distant day when the conscientious objector enjoys the same reputation and prestige that the warrior does today. Never have the nations of the world had so much to lose, or so much to gain. Together we shall save our planet, or together we shall perish in its flames.
Recent Comments
Bump Pontificators be a dime a dozen and lately they be selling for even less Fiat currency heading into the dustbin because tis based on nothing...
Do not repay anyone evil for evil. Be careful to do what is right in the eyes of everyone. RIP Lola. Is this story real? Just asking because of...
I mean why not, what could possibley go wrong ;) Not like it is going to escape the lab or something.
Any mode of 'defense' which lies, cons, tricks, in order to obtain their goals, and then goes on to decimate unarmed civilian countries who have...
Follow the money we keep sending weapons and now I read we don't have enough. So time for those big industrial war machine companies to make some...