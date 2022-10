On September 14, four masked teenagers armed with guns arrived at Garret Morgan High School in Cleveland , Ohio and despite 911 dispatcher and school security advising against it "two assistant principals from leadership let the males into the building" to protect them from police arriving on the scene.The four masked males arrived in three stolen cars in the afternoon and, as local WDTN News reports , the school security officer immediately spotted the suspicious group, alerted both the school and authorities and locked the doors.The school admins then let the teens inside the main doors where they remained inside the school's vestibule. According to the Cleveland Metro Schools website, the vice principals at Garret Morgan High School are Christopher Kane and Carolyn Elias who work under principals Anshawn M. Ivery.Moments later the police arrived and bodycam footage details the rest of the encounter. Vice Principal Christopher Kane is visible in the footage as standing by the outer doors where the teens were admitted entry into the school as police arrive.Police entered the vestibule and told the teens that they were being detained. One teen replied, "For what? What am I being detained for?"The Cleveland Metropolitan School District defended the principals."As one of the witness statements indicates, the males entered a controlled, secured area that is specifically designed to prevent access to the rest of the building. Cleveland police had already arrived on the scene and were able to make arrests. The staff member made a split-second decision that the individual thought was the best way to keep students and staff safe," Cleveland schools said in a statement."RECKLESS + DANGEROUS," said the National Fraternal Order of Police in response, "@CLEMetroSchools administrators at Garrett Morgan HS allowed MASKED GUNMEN to enter the school in order to protect the gunmen from *wait for it* police officers outside. They risked the lives of CHILDREN to show how woke they are. Can't make it up."Ken Trump, who runs National School Safety and Security Services in Cleveland, was also very critical. "You've just let them one step closer in," Trump said."The goal is to keep students away from harm. You don't let the bad guy, especially when you know they're the bad guy, get closer into your school building," Trump added.