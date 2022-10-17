© Own work Darklanlan

Recent national student test scores showed a massive decline in learning in reading and math. This achievement implosion has several explanations - one is the increasing politicization of classroom instruction, which is reducing rigor and diverting attention from improving students' foundational knowledge and skills.From 2020 to 2022, reading scores for nine-year-olds on the National Assessment for Educational Progress (NAEP), often referred to as the nation's report card, registered the largest decline since the 1990s, while math scores declined for the first time ever. These score comparisons were the first nationally representative snapshot of student learning during the pandemic.Indeed, other important reasons exist for the nosedive in student performance."To not teach hard work and to not teach a work ethic is going to be disastrous for the kids who kind of cruise along in public schools," the student reflected.The ideological instruction that this student experienced is happening across the country. It is pushed by special interests such as teachers' unions.Unions are also using race to undermine teacher quality in the classroom. In a recent announcement, the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers reached an agreement with Minneapolis Public Schools to lay off white teachers regardless of seniority or merit before laying off minority teachers in the name of "anti-bias, anti-racism."As one analyst noted, the Minneapolis agreement seeks "to achieve 'equity' by reducing standards and replacing white teachers," while the "sensible (and legal) goal is to expand the pool and retention rate of all qualified teachers."When confronted with the reality of historically low academic performance, Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, attempted to flip the script, blaming conservatives and Trump-era education policies for harming learning.Yet, many teachers disagree and are speaking out against politicized classrooms.The politicization of classroom instruction leads not only to indoctrination but also, as the California student noted, to lower student achievement. "It's not a school's place to impose on the students any viewpoint," he observes. "What we need to do is really encourage achievement for all people."