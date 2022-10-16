nnnnnnnnn
Very strong magnitude 6.3 earthquake at 10 km depth

Earthquake details

Date & time Oct 16, 2022 12:48:21 UTC
Local time at epicenter Sunday, Oct 16, 2022 at 6:48 am (GMT -6)
Status Confirmed
Magnitude 6.3
Depth 10.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude 4.3766°N / 87.5145°W