US President Joe Biden was recorded apparently sniffing a young girl's hair on Friday, before telling her "no serious guys until you're 30." The president has a long history of inappropriate comments to children.Posing for photographs after a speech at a California community college,"OK... I'll keep that in mind," the girl replied, as Biden repeated himself. A video of the conversation was posted on Twitter by reporter Kalen D'Almeida., and has a history of inappropriate comments to and involving children. Before taking office, Biden fondly recalled having "kids jumping on [his] lap" in a Delaware swimming pool, and the president has been photographed fondling and sniffing young women since his time as vice president.After a number of women came forward with accusations of borderline sexual harassment in 2019, Biden described these interactions as "gestures of support and encouragement." A week later, however, the then-candidate called a 10-year-old girl "good looking" at a campaign event.In an entry to a diary believed by the US Justice Department to be genuine, Biden's daughter, Ashley, wrote about taking "showers [with my] dad" as a child, saying that these encounters were "probably not appropriate."