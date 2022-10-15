ballot drop box
Democratic House candidates are struggling to find funding in heavily contested districts while Republicans continue to break fundraising records all over the country, according to Politico.

Heavily contested House districts in Texas, California, Arizona and Pennsylvania have reported that they are not receiving funding from Democratic PACs just three weeks from the midterms, Politico reported. Meanwhile, Republican PACs have ramped up their funding pouring millions of dollars into various races across the country.

The Democratic PACs have stopped supporting their own candidates resulting in campaign impacts quickly diminishing, Politico reported. In one case, retiring Arizona Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick questioned the Democratic PAC's for refusing to back her replacement Kristen Engle.

"I know with every bone in my body that Engel will win this district if we can get DCCC investing sooner. I understand the impossible decisions they have to make each cycle but coming in late and undervaluing this race is a huge mistake. This is a seat we keep blue if we go big now," Kirkpatrick said on TV after Republicans spent $1.3 million on candidate Juan Ciscomani, according to Politico.

National Democratic PACs have stopped airing TV ads in the majority of 14 Republican-held districts, Politico reported. "The number one factor here is money. If we had more money, yeah, I'd feel much better about a bunch of places. But of course, there are other things. It's not the be-all, end-all," Tim Persico, executive director of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said, according to the outlet.

On the other side of the spectrum, the Senate Leadership Fund (SLF) has poured more than $31 million into Ohio and $3.67 million in Pennsylvania. Similarly, The Congressional Leadership Fund began October with $114 million and has funded 16 districts after raising $73 million in the third quarter of 2022, Politico reported.


The lack of support Democrats are feeling in House races was reiterated in a Thursday poll by Rasmussen which showed Republicans holding a 7-point lead just three weeks from midterms. Forty-eight percent of likely U.S. voters reported that they would vote Republican if the election was held today, compared to 41% who said they would vote Democratic, according to the poll.

The poll shows a continuously climbing lead for Republicans which parallels the decrease of support Democrats are experiencing.

The Democratic National Committee did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation's Request for comment.