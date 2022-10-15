© Anadolu Agency/Getty ImagesAgence France-Presse and Reuters in Istanbul



© Nilay Meryem Comlek/Depo Photos/Reuters



© Ihlas news agency/AFP/Getty Images



At least 40 people have died after an apparent methane blast tore through a pit on Turkey's Black Sea coast, with rescuers searching for dozens of coalminers still trapped hundreds of metres underground.Interior minister, Süleyman Soylu, said Saturday that 40 miners were confirmed dead.The status of one remaining miner was unclear.He also confirmed early reports thatground.Television images showed anxious crowds congregating around a damaged white building near the entrance to the pit in search of news about their friends and loved ones.Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Turkish president, was expected to fly to the scene of the accident on Saturday.Most initial information about those trapped inside was coming from workers who had managed to climb out relatively unharmed. The Amasra mayor, Recai Çakir, said many of those who survived suffered "serious injuries".Turkey's Maden-İş mining workers' unionover the cause of the accident.Rescuers sent in reinforcements from surrounding villages to help search for signs of life. Television images showed paramedics giving oxygen to the miners who had climbed out and then rushing them to the nearest hospitals.The local governor said a team of more than 70 rescuers had managed to reach a point in the pit about 250 metres below.It was not immediately clear if the rescuers would be able to come any closer to the trapped workers or what was blocking their further passage.Turkey's Afad disaster management serviceThe local public prosecutor's office said it was treating the incident as an accident and launching a formal investigation.