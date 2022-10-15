Montgomery County Public School
The largest public school system in Maryland saw a 582% increase in the number of students identifying as non-binary over two years, according to a snapshot of data shared by a district official.

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) provides an intake form to students every year designed to understand and support a student's gender identity. The form asks students for their "identified name," "identified gender" and their preferred pronouns.

Students are also asked whether or not their parents or guardians are aware of their gender and, if so, to rank their level of support on a scale from 1 to 10. The form notes that parents and guardians should only be involved in the completion of the form if they are aware and supportive of the child's gender identity.

Pictures shared from MCPS's Pride ALLiance meeting last week show the results of these intake forms over the last four school years.