Jeffrey Sachs: US Biotech Possibly Behind Covid Origins and Cover-Up
Jeffrey Sachs
Scheerpost
Tue, 11 Oct 2022 00:01 UTC
Scheerpost
Tue, 11 Oct 2022 00:01 UTC
Jeffrey Sachs joins The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Maté to discuss the investigation into the origins of Covid-19. As chair of the Lancet COVID-19 commission, Sachs alleges that SARS-CoV2 originated from dangerous gain of function experiments sponsored and conducted by US biotech institutions. He alleges a vast cover-up of Covid origins, including by former members of his commission, and details the personal attacks he has incurred for speaking out.
Guest: Jeffrey Sachs, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University and chair of the Lancet COVID-19 commission. Watch Part 1 of this interview here.
Comment: More on Jeffrey Sachs: