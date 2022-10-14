An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Papua New Guinea on Friday, according to the US Geological Survey. Preliminary information from the USGS states that the tremor struck 151km east-south-east of Kokopo, capital of East New Britain Province.According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said, the quake was at a depth of 100 km (62.14 miles).There were no immediate reports of a tsunami or damage.