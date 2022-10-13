Rising inactivity has been driven by long-term sickness since the pandemic. Today's figures reveal those inactive due to illness hit a record high of two and a half million people. There's debate around what's causing this with some pointing to long Covid, the state of the NHS and poor mental health.
Comment: There's clear evidence that the experimental covid jabs, which over 92.9% of the population took (either voluntarily or via coercive measures), has had a variety of detrimental effects of people's health; including, but not limited to, those who 'died suddenly' of heart and clotting related issues, as well as those who suffered multiple and repeated infections of covid, along with other viruses, as well those whose immune systems were severely compromised. Taken together, along with the deadly disruption caused by the lockdowns, and it's becoming irrefutable that the response to covid will harm a great many more people than the virus itself.
there aren't more people in employment, just fewer possible people to employ, which has pushed the unemployment rate down.
Comment: A similar trick is being used by the US government. And the same issue can be seen in the US where labour participation is at record lows.
There are still nearly 320,000 fewer people in employment than before the pandemic. However, the number of employees on payroll has continued to climb to 29.7 million - some 730,000 higher than before the pandemic.
Michael Simmons is a data journalist at The Spectator