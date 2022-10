© Genya Savilov/AFP



No room in the EU

"a blatant violation of freedom of speech, its adoption could jeopardize pluralism in the media market, impose additional costs on the media, and negatively affect the reflection of a diversity of ideas and opinions."

"It means compulsory media regulation fully controlled by the government worthy of the worst authoritarian regimes. A state that would apply such provisions simply has no place in the European Union."

From Gongadze to Shariy

Threats, sanctions, arrests, attacks, and murders

"Government critics, journalists, and non-profit organizations have come under increasing pressure from the authorities and far-right groups, which have embarked on the path of infringing freedom of speech and freedom of association under the pretext of countering Russian aggression."

No room for foreigners

The OSCE is aware, but Ukraine's authorities don't care

No room for freedom of speech in Ukraine

About the Author:

Olga Sukharevskaya is an ex-Ukrainian diplomat.

While fierce battles continue to rage between the Ukrainian and Russian armies in Donbass, Kherson Region, and Zaporozhye, the Kiev regime is busy eradicating the last vestiges of freedom of speech in the country.On August 30, Ukraine's rubber-stamp parliament, theDespite the numerous changes that the 300-page document has undergone since President Vladimir Zelensky's team developed and submitted it a few years ago, its essence remains unchanged.The main danger this bill presents is thatThis huge power would be vested in the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting.Ukrainian journalists have been criticizing this bill since the first version appeared in 2018, asserting that it abolishes both freedom of speech and freedom of the press. OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Harlem Desir, called that version of the lawCriticism of the bill from both the OSCE and Ukrainian journalists had an effect. In 2020, it was sent for revision, but the changes only include some clarifications concerning gender equality and coverage of sexual orientations.At the same time, it still contains a ban on publishing any messages contradicting the official government line on military issues. It is likewise forbidden to cover speeches made by officials of the 'aggressor country' [meaning Russia] or cast former USSR party functionaries in a positive light. For example, including Ukraine's own Leonid Brezhnev.The law would also hold foreign media responsible for any of its audiovisual content available in Ukraine. Moreover, social networks, including foreign ones, will be obliged to remove any material the National Council deems undesirable. The deadlines for removing 'incorrect' content or replacing it with 'correct' material have also been tightened. Among the 'offenses' that can get a media outlet banned is distributing programs in which any participant is on the 'list of persons who pose a threat to the national media space of Ukraine.' This is compiled by the National Council itself and does not require anyone's consent.Otherwise, the essence and spirit of the bill is preserved, including severe censorship of "objectionable" media.has bluntly stated Kiev's war on journalists did not begin today.who harshly criticized corruption in the country's highest echelons of power. A number of high-ranking officials were accused of being involved in the murder of the journalist, who then-President Leonid Kuchma viewed as objectionable, but the investigation revealed the involvement of only four perpetrators. One of these was the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs' main Criminal Investigation Department, General Pukach, who allegedly gave the order to liquidate Gongadze.Nevertheless, there are many grey areas in the case. It was highly politicized and used aswho was engaged in high-profile investigative journalism for a number of Ukrainian publications from 2008 to 2011,In 2011, a non-staff employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs tried to intimidate the journalist, and a month later an attempt was made on his life. However, afterwards, the Ukrainian police said that Shariy himself was to blame.As a result, fearing for his life, Shariy was forced to flee the country and officially registered in the EU as a political refugee. Human Rights Watch's report for 2011 cited his situation as proof that the situation for journalists was deteriorating in Ukraine.But the persecution of Shariy did not end there. In 2013 and 2015, Ukraine tried to get his political refugee status revoked and have him extradited back home through Interpol and direct appeals to the Netherlands and Lithuania - this time due to views he published on the war in Donbass. The Ukrainian authorities, including ex-president Pyotr Poroshenko, have also repeatedly sought to have Shariy's social network accounts closed.It is noteworthy thatIn justifying her support for the legislation, mentioned the authorities' desire to limit the influence of Shariy and other bloggers in Ukraine's infosphere.It's possible that, among other things, the reason the blogger's activities have met with such disapproval waswhich contained calls for "death to anti-fascists," comments like "it's honorable to be a fascist," and statements in the spirit of "Jews declared war on Germany back in March of 1934."Although the Ukrainian media has always had to fight the authorities' attempts to restrict its activities,Less than a month after the coup the new government tried to close down one of the two most widely readThe newspaper's editorial offices were ransacked, and many left-wing outlets were shuttered. In particular, these included Borotba, as well as Rabochaya Gazeta, whoseIn the same year, Konstantin Dolgov, the editor-in-chief of 'Glagol', an online publication based in Kharkov, and Andrey Borodavka, a journalist, were arrested and persecuted by the new authorities.Meanwhile, Borotba journalists Andrey Manchuk and Evgeny Golyshkin were attacked by Maidan activists, and another journalist, Sergei Rulev, was captured and tortured in Kiev in March.Kiev reporter Alexander Chalenko, well-known analyst Rostislav Ishchenko, and Orthodox journalists Dmitry Zhukov and Igor Druz were all forced to leave Ukraine immediately after Euromaidan due to threats to their lives. Konstantin Kevorkian, director of Kharkov's First Capital TV company, was expelled from the National Union of Journalists for dissent and arrested, while Valery Kaurov, editor-in-chief of Orthodox Telegraph, an Odessa church newspaper, fled abroad due to criminal charges of 'separatism' that have become standard in today's Ukraine.The vast majority of these cases were not covered in the Ukrainian media because these people werewhich the authorities announced themselves back in March of 2014, long before the start of hostilities in Donbass.In 2018,was forced to flee to Austria, where he received political asylum. The authorities' efforts to prosecute him began after his investigations into Pyotr Poroshenko's scandalous commercial activities. Later, under Zelensky, Ukraine imposed personal sanctions on Guzhva, and his website was blocked extrajudicially, while According to the head of Ukraine's Union of Journalists, Sergey Tomilenko, these sanctions are political, and the European Federation of Journalists issued a statement condemning these actions as "a threat to the press, freedom, and media pluralism in the country."In April of 2015,after receiving threats and attacks due to his views.the authorities have hampered the investigation in every possible way, and the murder suspects are still at large, evidence notwithstanding. In July of 2016, another journalist,Amnesty International said in a 2017 report:In particular, Ruslan Kotsaba, a journalist who refused to be drafted due to the consequences of a stroke, was imprisoned for this reason. In fairness, it should be noted that he was acquitted by an Appeals Court after a year and a half of imprisonment.A few years before the start of Russia's military operation,Thus, on August 1, 2017,was arrested on charges of high treason and spent almost a year in prison. His offense was writing about social processes in Ukraine and the activities of the Amber Mafia, whose patrons dwell in the highest echelons of the Ukrainian government. The court considered. In August of 2014,was detained and deported from the country after her Ukrainian colleagues reported her to the Security Service of Ukraine. Her offense was shooting a story on draft protests in the Transcarpathian region.In 2018, a report was published byin which he asserts that he had handed the Ukrainian authorities more than 20 statements and appeals collected from July 6 to November 21, 2018, concerning freedom of speech and the rights of journalists in Ukraine. The 'least serious' of these included wiretapping the phones of Natalia Sedletskaya, a journalist for the 'Skhema' program, and Kristina Berdinsky, a correspondent for Novoye Vremya, as well as a harassment campaign directed against Oksana Romanyuk, the head of the Institute of Mass Media, due to some slips of the tongue.A much more serious violation was the detention of Yusuf Inan, a Turkish opposition journalist with a Ukrainian residence permit, who was deported back to Turkey by the SBU. In August 2018,. Desir also drew the authorities' attention to the arson of the house of Artur Zhurbenkoa journalist engaged in anti-corruption investigations. He went on to note how ICTV journalist Yulia Gunko was attacked while filming, how 'Stop Corruption' journalist Kristina Krishiha had her video reports obstructed, and how neo-Nazis attacked Newsone correspondent Darina Biler on live TV. The report also pointed out that the authorities were not investigating the attempted murder of another journalist, Grigory Kozma.In conclusion, the report mentions the lot offor working for 'aggressor' media. Vyshinsky spent one year and three months in prison before finally being exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners of war.Desir's report also emphasizesIn particular, Ukrainian counterintelligence agents forced Vyacheslav Seleznev, a journalist for the Strana.ua online newspaper, to inform on the already mentioned editor-in-chief of the publication, Guzhva.Desir also drew attention to a decision made by the Lviv Regional Council toExactly the same measures have already been taken in the Ternopil and Zhytomyr regions. The OSCE representative expressed outrage at the sanctioning of the NewsOne and 112 Ukraine TV channels, and also expressed concern that analogue broadcasting of the UA:First TV channel had been terminated in a number of regions, which, in his opinion, could significantly limit access to information for the populations of these areas.We have specifically chosen the report of thewhich was published quite some time ago, to demonstrate that the attitude of the Ukrainian authorities towards freedom of speech and the right of journalists to freely express their own opinions have long-standing roots, and their persecution is systemic. Any similar report covering any period from 2014 to the present would contain no fewer instances of violations of these rights and freedoms.In particular, thewhich very actively supported Euromaidan and the 'ATO', but suddenly became objectionable to the Ukrainian authorities and neo-Nazis, does not fit within the time frame of Desir's report. In the second half of 2016, the premises of the TV channel were subjected to ransacking and arson twice, and it was blocked for two days when the attackers brought an anti-tank mine into it. Despite all this, the police did nothing. Six detainees were immediately released upon presenting documents attesting to their participation in the 'ATO' in eastern Ukraine. Though a criminal case was opened, none of the perpetrators were ever arrested and the attack was never investigated, despite condemnation from the OSCE.