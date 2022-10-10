German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht

Germany says it will deliver the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defense systems to Ukraine "in the next few days," after Russian rockets pounded several cities across Ukraine, killing several civilians.

"The renewed rocket fire on Kyiv and the many other cities makes it clear how important it is to deliver air defense systems to Ukraine quickly," German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said in a statement on October 10, just hours after the attacks.

"Russia's missile and drone attacks primarily terrorize the civilian population. That is why we are now supporting them with anti-aircraft weapons in particular," she added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the strikes were retaliation for what he called Kyiv's "terrorist" actions, including an attack over the weekend on a key bridge between Russia and the illegally annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Ukraine's National Police said that at least 10 people are dead and 60 wounded in the missile attacks.

Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.