Puppet Masters
In wake of Russian missile attacks, Germany says it will 'quickly' deliver air defense system to Ukraine
RFE/RL
Mon, 10 Oct 2022 17:22 UTC
"The renewed rocket fire on Kyiv and the many other cities makes it clear how important it is to deliver air defense systems to Ukraine quickly," German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said in a statement on October 10, just hours after the attacks.
"Russia's missile and drone attacks primarily terrorize the civilian population. That is why we are now supporting them with anti-aircraft weapons in particular," she added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the strikes were retaliation for what he called Kyiv's "terrorist" actions, including an attack over the weekend on a key bridge between Russia and the illegally annexed Crimean Peninsula.
Ukraine's National Police said that at least 10 people are dead and 60 wounded in the missile attacks.
Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Reader Comments
Gator · 2022-10-10T18:08:03Z
"Germany says it will deliver the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defense systems to Ukraine "in the next few days,"
A little late don't you think ?

VooDoo6 · 2022-10-10T18:19:08Z
Lol - More Bravo Sierra -
Couple of gaslighting lies to call out.
"Russia's missile and drone attacks primarily terrorize the civilian population. That is why we are now supporting them with anti-aircraft weapons in particular," she added.
Not remotely accurate information of truth. 👆
“Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.” -
Apparantly the Maiden Square Coup & War Crimes by the Nazi Azoz / Banderas / OUN elements by the US in 2014 was completely overlooked.
Russia still has a Navy & complete air superiority - Tremendous Nationalism support & 4 additional vassal states.
It appears Germany didn’t learn their lesson from WWll.
Couple of gaslighting lies to call out.
"Russia's missile and drone attacks primarily terrorize the civilian population. That is why we are now supporting them with anti-aircraft weapons in particular," she added.
Not remotely accurate information of truth. 👆
“Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.” -
Apparantly the Maiden Square Coup & War Crimes by the Nazi Azoz / Banderas / OUN elements by the US in 2014 was completely overlooked.
Russia still has a Navy & complete air superiority - Tremendous Nationalism support & 4 additional vassal states.
It appears Germany didn’t learn their lesson from WWll.
