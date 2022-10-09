© Getty Images / pidjoe

Russia is eager to help out in overcoming the global food crisis, President Vladimir Putin said in a video message published on the Kremlin's website on Sunday.," the president said.Putin noted that the agricultural industry is one of the key sectors of the Russian economy, which "year after year demonstrates convincing, worthy results.""Working in conditions of unprecedented sanctions pressure poses new challenges to the agro-industrial complex. We will solve them jointly, with the support of the state, and use the restrictions for our own development. We need to increase the level of technological sovereignty... which means boosting our capabilities in breeding, genetics, seed production; stimulating the transition to modern domestic equipment and machinery; creating conditions for a further inflow of investment," he stated., pointing out that of the 203 ships that left Ukrainian ports as of September 23, only four went to the poorest countries.Russia is prepared to increase grain exports to up to 30 million tons in the second half of 2022, according to Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev, which is "the volume that we promised within the framework of our agreements with the UN to solve the problem of world hunger." However, in order to do so, Moscow needs the UN to help lift Western restrictions which, while not targeting Russian grain exports directly, pose problems for Russian shipments.