© Bodo Marks/dpa via A



"We can't say anything today either about the background to this act or the perpetrators. The investigation will have to yield that."

A train communications system in Germany was targeted by sabotage Saturday, forcing both passenger and cargo trains to halt for nearly three hours across the northwest of the country, authorities said.Operator Deutsche Bahn said early Saturday thatneither of which was directly affected by the system failure,After the nearly three-hour suspension, Deutsche Bahn said the problem —— had been resolved but that some disruptions could still be expected.Transport Minister Volker Wissing saidHe said Germany's federal police were investigating the incident.Federal police said the crime scenes were in a Berlin suburb and in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, German news agency dpa reported. There was no immediate word on who might have been responsible.