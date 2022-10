© Indranil Aditya / NurPhoto via Getty Images



, the man behind the competing Telegram app has warned.Pavel Durov blasted WhatsApp in a post on Thursday. It came in response to a developer's report about two new flaws discovered in its programming.. A user needs to answer a video call or play a specially crafted video file to be exposed, potentially giving hackers full access to his or her phone.According to Durov, the new discoveries fit a long pattern of WhatsApp posing a critical security risk to users. He explained that"If one backdoor is discovered and has to be removed, another one is added," he claimed, urging people to read his own 2019 article about what he believes to be the inherently dangerous nature of the messaging service.In addition to recurring vulnerabilities, he cited the heavily-encouraged feature, which allows users to store conversations in the cloud., Durov noted.In his post, the Telegram developer warned that not even wealthy individuals like Jeff Bezos are safe. He was referring to the reported hack on the phone of the Amazon founder in 2018 allegedly via a message sent from a number used by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman."If you have WhatsApp installed on your phone, all your data from every app on your device is accessible," Durov claimed.He urged people to delete the app and switch to any messenger that takes their safety seriously. He did so years ago, the tech executive added.