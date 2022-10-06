© Remo Casilli /REUTERS



A man toppled two ancient Roman busts in the Vatican Museums on Wednesday,, a museums source said.The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation,Museum staff restrained the man and Vatican police arrived a few minutes later to arrest him.The two busts were damaged but not severely, the source said, adding that they already had been taken to the restoration lab in the museums for repair.Pictures taken by visitors and posted on social media showed the two broken busts lying on the marble floor.After having to shut down or reduce opening hours during years of COVID restrictions, the museums are now welcoming back tourists en masse. The museums received some six million visitors a year before the pandemic.That Renaissance masterpiece is now behind bulletproof glass.