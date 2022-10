The Biden Justice Department released Peter Strzok's 2018 termination letter from then-FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich on Thursday in its legal battle against the fired FBI special agent Strzok wants to depose former President Donald Trump and FBI Director Christopher Wray as part of the "wrongful termination" lawsuit he filed against the FBI and its leadership in 2019, but the Trump and Biden Justice Departments have been battling him in court and fighting the subpoena The controversial FBI agent was removed from the FBI by Bowdich after a review of thousands of his text exchanges with former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, with whom he was having an affair.