Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that Elon Musk was supporting Russia by providing a hypothetical peace scenario in the conflict between the two eastern European nations.The tweet from Zelensky comes after Ukraine's ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnik lashed out at Musk, telling him to "f*ck off."Zelensky tweeted a poll with the question, "which Elon Musk do you like better?" with the options being "One who supports Ukraine" and "One who supports Russia."Musk suggested that the elections be redone under UN supervision. "Russia leaves if that is [the] will of the people," he said in a tweet.Russia has executed stunt referendums in the past. In 2014, Russian authorities held a referendum on Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula. Russia would later annex Crimea based on those voting results."Also worth noting that a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war," Musk noted in a follow-up tweet. "Russia is doing partial mobilization. They go to full war mobilization if Crimea is at risk. Death on both sides will be devastating."Russia has >3 times population of Ukraine, so victory for Ukraine is unlikely in total war. If you care about the people of Ukraine, seek peace."