It was literally Big Ben that rang because the bell was in England. ... The Bank of England was the first major central bank to blink in this global game of chicken."

He was talking tough about how resolute the Bank of England was to fighting inflation. They've got the highest inflation in Europe. It's way above their 2% target. It's a double-digit number. It's above 10%."

Well, that was all a bluff because we got some pain overnight and Bailey folded like a cheap suit. And instead of quantitative tightening, they're back to quantitative easing. The rate hikes are probably permanently on hold because the Bank of England refused to allow a potential crisis to unfold as a result of rising interest rates."

In order to top up the collateral on these bonds, some funds had to raise cash. But due to the speed of this crisis, many funds were caught out and were forced to liquidate their next most liquid assets, long-term bonds or gilts, causing prices of bonds to fall even more."

All of the pension funds that had borrowed short to buy long-term bonds were getting crushed because the value of the bonds they owned was collapsing and the cost of servicing the debt was soaring, and they were in a position where they were going to get margin calls. Those margin calls were going to force an already collapsing bond market to fall even more and that would have wreaked havoc throughout the United Kingdom."

The Bank of England folded. They pivoted. They decided to launch a new QE program. Remember, yesterday, they were committed to quantitative tightening. Now they said they will buy whatever it takes. They have committed to another QE infinity in order to prop up the bond market. They now have to print British pounds to buy these gilts. So, instead of fighting inflation, which yesterday was public enemy number one - it had to be brought down at any cost - now, all of a sudden, when you see the cost, well, forget about that. We're now going to create inflation."

That's the only policy they make — monetary policy. Deciding to launch QE is monetary policy. I don't care what you want to pretend. That's what it is."

Well, you can't fight inflation and maintain an orderly market because the markets have been propped up by inflation. So, if you're going to fight inflation, you'd better be prepared for a disorderly market. And until yesterday, the Bank of England was bluffing that they were. But now that their bluff has been called, they had to show their cards, and they're holding nothing. And so, inflation won."

Is the Federal Reserve, when confronted with the same situation, will they make a different choice than the Bank of England? Does the Federal Reserve have more integrity? Are these guys willing to allow a financial crisis? Because the same thing is going to happen here. We've got all sorts of leverage in our markets. We've got a bigger debt bubble than the British. It's just that the day of reckoning for us is not going to come as early as it did for them because the dollar is going up."

I don't care how much he wants to bark about being tough on inflation. At the end of the day, he will not bite. The Fed is a paper tiger and it will fold just as quickly as the Bank of England when they're confronted with an actual crisis."

