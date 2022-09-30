Earth Changes
Tropical Cyclone Noru leaves 4 dead, thousands displaced in Vietnam and Thailand - 18 inches of rain in 35 hours
Floodlist
Fri, 30 Sep 2022 10:32 UTC
Vietnam
Before the storm struck in Vietnam as many as 327,937 people had been pre-emptively evacuated across the provinces of Thua Thien Hue, Danang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Bình Định.
Vietnam's Disaster Management Authority (VDMA) reported wind damage in the provinces and cities of Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Kon Tum and Gia Lai from 28 September. Roofs were ripped from houses and areas were left without electricity.
Heavy rain of 300 mm to over 400 mm fell in a 35 hour period late 26 to early 28 September in areas of Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai Provinces. Nam Đông in Thua Thien Hue Province recorded 468 mm of rain during this period. Later heavy rain fell in Ha Tinh and Nghe An Provinces. In 24 hours to 29 September Thanh Thuy in Nghe An Province recorded 428mm of rain. Several rivers remain high in Nam Đông in Thua Thien Hue provinces.
As of 29 September VDMA reported flooding in Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces. Three people died and 3 were missing in floods in Nghe An. Across the affected provinces, 8,139 houses were flooded and 9 destroyed. Around 88 households were evacuated. Over 6,000 hectares of crops were damaged and over 200 cattle and 34,423 poultry killed or swept away.
Thailand
Disaster authorities in Thailand said Storm Noru made landfall in Khong Chiam District of Ubon Ratchathani Province during the evening of 28 September 2022 with heavy rain and strong winds.
The city of Ubon Ratchathani recorded 200.3 mm of rain in 24 hours to 28 September, according to figures from the Thai Meteorological Department.
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported that, as of 30 September, 3,121 households were affected by strong winds and flooding from Tropical Cyclone Noru across 35 districts of the provinces of Phetchabun, Amnat Charoen, Sisaket, Yasothon, Ubon Ratchathani, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Mukdahan, Saraburi, Chainat and Sa Kaeo.
DDPM also said that 1 person died and 2 were injured due to wind damage in Phetchabun, where a total of 1,301 households were affected. Yasothon was also among the hardest hit with 1,026 households affected.
Philippines
Earlier Noru made landfall in northern Quezon Province of the Philippines on 25 September 2022. Heavy rain caused flooding in Bulacan, Camarines Sur, Zambales and Quezon Provinces. Five rescuers died in Bulacan Province.
As of 28 September authorities reported 121,307 households or 429,794 people had been affected by the storm, with 8 deaths reported and 5 people missing. Over 3,000 homes were damaged and 631 destroyed, with over 50,000 people still displaced as of 29 September.
Comment: Hundreds of thousands evacuated as Typhoon Noru makes landfall in Vietnam's Da Nang