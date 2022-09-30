© DDPM Thailand



Disaster authorities in South East Asia report that heavy rain from Tropical Cyclone Noru has caused severe flooding and landslides across parts of Vietnam and Thailand after previously causing widespread damage and flooding in the Philippines.across the provinces of Thua Thien Hue, Danang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Bình Định.Vietnam's Disaster Management Authority (VDMA) reported wind damage in the provinces and cities of Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Kon Tum and Gia Lai from 28 September. Roofs were ripped from houses and areas were left without electricity.As of 29 September VDMA reported flooding in Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces.. Across the affected provinces, 8,139 houses were flooded and 9 destroyed. Around 88 households were evacuated.Disaster authorities in Thailand said Storm Noru made landfall in Khong Chiam District of Ubon Ratchathani Province during the evening of 28 September 2022 with heavy rain and strong winds.The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported that, as of 30 September, 3,121 households were affected by strong winds and flooding from Tropical Cyclone Noru across 35 districts of the provinces of Phetchabun, Amnat Charoen, Sisaket, Yasothon, Ubon Ratchathani, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Mukdahan, Saraburi, Chainat and Sa Kaeo.DDPM also said that 1 person died and 2 were injured due to wind damage in Phetchabun, where a total of 1,301 households were affected. Yasothon was also among the hardest hit with 1,026 households affected.Earlier Noru made landfall in northern Quezon Province of the Philippines on 25 September 2022. Heavy rain caused flooding in Bulacan, Camarines Sur, Zambales and Quezon Provinces. Five rescuers died in Bulacan Province.As of 28 September authorities reported 121,307 households or 429,794 people had been affected by the storm, with 8 deaths reported and 5 people missing. Over 3,000 homes were damaged and 631 destroyed, with over 50,000 people still displaced as of 29 September.