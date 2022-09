© AFP



'National interest'

The Taliban have signed a provisional agreement with Russia to supply gasoline, diesel, gas, and wheat to Afghanistan, acting Afghan Commerce and Industry Minister Haji Nooruddin Azizi told Reuters The announcement marksAzizi said that Russia had agreed to discount supplies to the Taliban, compared to average global commodity prices. The deal will see Moscow supply around, to the country.The agreement will begin with a trial period for an unspecified amount of time and a final deal will be struck if both sides are satisfied with the arrangement.Russia has increasingly turned East for partners as it faces isolation in the West over its invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin has purchased armed drones from Iran and is looking to deepen economic ties with Turkey.Afghanistan's economy has been in dire straits after the US withdrew from the country and froze the Afghan Central Bank's funds following the Taliban takeover."Afghans are in great need," Azizi told Reuters. "Whatever we do, we do it based on national interest and the people's benefit."He added that Afghanistan, but is looking to diversify., we should have alternative ways," he said.The US is also engaged in talks with the Taliban. This monthThe agreement with Russia comes as the Taliban find themselves under increased pressure in the West, following the revelation that al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri had been living in Kabul. Zawahiri was killed by a US drone strike in July.In September, the UN's envoy to Afghanistan, Markus Potzel, said the world was losing patience with the Taliban over the group's refusal to allow girls' education and the question marks over its links to al-Qaeda.