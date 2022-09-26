Hundreds of Tunisians protested on Sunday night in the capital against poverty, high prices and the shortage of some foodstuff, escalating pressure on the government of President Kais Saied, as the country suffers an economic and political crisis.Tunisia is struggling to revive its public finances as discontent grows overand a shortage of many food items in stores because the country cannot afford to pay for some imports.in a move his opponents called a coup.In the poor Douar Hicher district in the capital, some protesters lifted loaves of bread in the air. Other chanted, "Where is Kais Saied?". Angry youths burned tires.In the Mornag suburb,Riot police fired tear gas to disperse the protesters in Mornag. Protesters raised slogans against the police and threw stones.In Douar Hicher, protesters chantedVideos on social media showed on Sunday dozens of customers scrambling to win a kilogram of sugar in market.to save public finances from collapse.