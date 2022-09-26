© Bomberos Murcia



Catalonia

Canary Islands

Torrential rain has caused devastation in parts of Murcia region in south-eastern Spain. Firefighters report one person died after floods destroyed a home, while emergency services responded to dozens of call-outs including flood rescues.Heavy rain fell in the Murcia Region of Spain from late 25 September 2022. Spain's State Meteorological Agency AEMET reported more than 29 mm of rain was recorded in just 10 minutes at the Cabo de Palos weather station in the municipality of Cartagena,The heavy rain triggered flooding and landslides. The 112 Emergency Coordination Service received a total of 293 calls corresponding to 224 issues related to the episodes of rains and storms across 19 municipalities including 77 in Cartegena, 72 in Murcia City, 7 in San Javier, 12 in La Union and 7 in Alcantarilla. Flooding and landslides caused damage to homes, streets and vehicles. Several road traffic accidents were blamed on the severe weather.Murcia Fire Service reported one person died and several were rescued from their homes after a torrent of water completely flooded houses in Javalí Viejo district near Murcia city. The body of the victim was found about 300 metres from the flattened house, firefighters said.Mayor of Murcia municipality Jose Antonio Serrano Martinez said in a statement on 26 September, "Last night a strong storm caused serious problems in the municipality. Unfortunately, we have to mourn the passing of one person. I want to show my deepest condolences Municipal services are working intensively to restore normality as soon as possible."Emergency teams in Catalonia, Spain received 973 calls for 586 incidents due to the heavy rains that hit the province of Tarragona from 23 September 2022. Affected areas included the city of Tarragona, Salou and Vila-seca. The heavy rain caused flooding, landslides, road and highway closures, suspension of the railway service and also electricity supply problems. Several vehicles were reported damaged but no injuries or fatalities were reported.Away from the mainland,from 24 September 2022. As of 25 September local media reported roads were closed due to floods, landslides or rockfalls near Puerto de La Cruz and Vilaflor in Tenerife, near El Cedro in La Gomera and near Agaete and Cruce de Artenara in Gran Canaria. In Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, the Local Police closed the San José Tunnel to traffic due to flooding.Stormy weather including heavy rain affected the regions of Catalonia and Valencia in eastern Spain from 16 September 2022. A policeman died attempting to rescue flood victims in Benissa.