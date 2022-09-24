Now Walmart and Target with every other retailer are cancelling billions of dollars of orders, all disposable income items. What do they know that we don't? Natural gas is not where it needs to be, spiking prices are shutting down the planet.●▬▬▬ Video Links & Stories ▬▬▬●Why Are Walmart And Other Major US Retailers Canceling Billions Of Dollars In Orders As Summer Comes To An End? https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-fi...US Gas Producers Struggle To Meet Demand https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/us-g...Majority Of Hungarian Gas Stations To Run Dry Next Week https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/maj...Europe's Natural Gas Shortage Could Trigger A Food Crisis https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/euro...The role of fertilizer in growing the world's food https://www.topcropmanager.com/the-ro...European nitrogen production is quickly shuttering as gas prices escalate https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/europe...Jim Rickards Winter Is Coming https://dailyreckoning.com/winter-is-...