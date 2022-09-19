© VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images



A Spike in Organized Thievery

the total loss of stolen goods hit $94.5 billion by the end of 2021, up from losses of $90.8 billion in 2020.

Radical Crime Policies and Recidivism

Wealthy liberal enclaves throughout the country with district attorneys thought of as "soft on crime" appear to be the regions most affected by the crime wave and which has only grown worse since the pandemic.